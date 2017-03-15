版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 pct stake in MDC Partners

March 15 Mdc Partners Inc

* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 14.72 percent stake in MDC Partners Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
