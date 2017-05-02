版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs held 5 pct of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo - filing

May 2 Intesa Sanpaolo:

* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
