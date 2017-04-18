BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q1 earnings per common share of $5.15

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share
* Says Q1 annualized roe was 11.4 percent versus 6.4 percent
* CET1 ratio (Basel III advanced) was 12.9 percent as of March 31 versus. 13.1 percent as of December 31
* Quarterly net revenue $8.03 billion versus $6.34 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $8.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Book value per common share increased by 1.4% during the quarter to $184.98
* Q1 net revenues in fixed income, currency and commodities client execution were $1.69 billion, essentially unchanged
* Net revenues in investment banking were $1.70 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 16 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016
* Says operating expenses were $5.49 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 15 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 net revenues in equities were $1.67 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 6 percent lower than the first quarter of 2016
* Says non-compensation expenses were $2.20 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016
* Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says "operating environment was mixed, with client activity challenged in certain market-making businesses" in the quarter
* Says during Q1, fixed income, currency and commodities client execution operated in an environment characterized by political uncertainty
* On April 17, board authorized repurchase of additional 50.0 million shares of stock pursuant to firm's existing share repurchase program Source text: bit.ly/2nYCRmE Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.