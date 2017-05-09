BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports tender offer for up to $750 mln of outstanding subordinated notes

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:
* Goldman Sachs announces tender offer for up to $750 million combined aggregate principal amount of outstanding subordinated notes
* Goldman Sachs - commencement of a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $750 million amount of its outstanding 6.450 pct subordinated notes due 2036
* Goldman Sachs - commencement of a tender offer to also purchase its outstanding 5.950 pct subordinated notes due 2027 and 6.75 pct subordinated notes due 2037 Source text - bit.ly/2qmbSSB Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.