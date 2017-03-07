版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman sachs says Debora Spar will not stand for re-election and will retire from board

March 7 Goldman Sachs

* Says Debora Spar, a member of board informed board that she will not stand for re-election and will retire from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐