2017年 6月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says federal reserve board did not object to Co's capital plan

June 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs - federal reserve board did not object to co's capital plan

* Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says "“we are well positioned to continue to return capital to our shareholders" Source text (bit.ly/2s3laQG) Further company coverage:
