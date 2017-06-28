BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says federal reserve board did not object to Co's capital plan

BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
June 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:
* Goldman Sachs - federal reserve board did not object to co's capital plan
* Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says "“we are well positioned to continue to return capital to our shareholders" Source text (bit.ly/2s3laQG) Further company coverage:
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Graphic of LNG exports by country: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sohd8u