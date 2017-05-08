版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs to promote Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ

May 8 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2pr69XC
