BRIEF-Goldmining to acquire Bellhaven and its Colombian gold-copper project

April 12 Goldmining Inc

* Goldmining to acquire Bellhaven and its Colombian gold-copper project

* As per deal, Bellhaven shareholders will receive 0.25 Goldmining shares for each bellhaven share held

* Transaction value of $13.5 million

* Bellhaven board of directors unanimously recommends that Bellhaven shareholders vote in favour of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
