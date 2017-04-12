BRIEF-Goldmining to acquire Bellhaven and its Colombian gold-copper project

April 12 Goldmining Inc

* Goldmining to acquire Bellhaven and its Colombian gold-copper project

* As per deal, Bellhaven shareholders will receive 0.25 Goldmining shares for each bellhaven share held

* Transaction value of $13.5 million

* Bellhaven board of directors unanimously recommends that Bellhaven shareholders vote in favour of arrangement