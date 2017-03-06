BRIEF-Goldquest Mining and Agnico to enter into investor rights agreement

March 6 Goldquest Mining Corp:

* Goldquest Mining Corp- Agnico, co to enter into investor rights agreement granting Agnico right to nominate one person to company's board of directors

* Goldquest Mining Corp- rights may only be exercised by Agnico if it owns at least a 10pct interest in company

* Goldquest Mining Corp- Agnico will own approximately 15pct of issued and outstanding common shares of goldquest after closing of investment