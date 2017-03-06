BRIEF-Goldquest Mining and Agnico to enter into investor rights agreement

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Goldquest Mining Corp:
* Goldquest Mining Corp- Agnico, co to enter into investor rights agreement granting Agnico right to nominate one person to company's board of directors
* Goldquest Mining Corp- rights may only be exercised by Agnico if it owns at least a 10pct interest in company
* Goldquest Mining Corp- Agnico will own approximately 15pct of issued and outstanding common shares of goldquest after closing of investment
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.