BRIEF-Goldstar acquires the Assinica Gold Property located in Quebec, Canada

May 3 Goldstar Minerals Inc

* Goldstar acquires the Assinica Gold Property located in Quebec, Canada

* Company has proceeded with staking of 1,248 claims, through Quebec government's Gestim system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
