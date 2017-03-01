BRIEF-Goldstar Minerals says amendment to Lake George Property agreement

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Goldstar Minerals Inc
* Goldstar Minerals Inc - amended mineral option and sale agreement with Charles Morrissy on its Lake George property in New Brunswick, Canada
* Goldstar Minerals Inc - under this amendment, Goldstar will issue 1.5 million shares to morrissy on or before March 14
* Goldstar Minerals - to exercise option to obtain 90% interest in Lake George property, co will pay Morrissy $100,000 on or before feb 14 in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business