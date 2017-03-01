BRIEF-Goldstar Minerals says amendment to Lake George Property agreement

March 1 Goldstar Minerals Inc

* Goldstar Minerals Inc - amended mineral option and sale agreement with Charles Morrissy on its Lake George property in New Brunswick, Canada

* Goldstar Minerals Inc - under this amendment, Goldstar will issue 1.5 million shares to morrissy on or before March 14

* Goldstar Minerals - to exercise option to obtain 90% interest in Lake George property, co will pay Morrissy $100,000 on or before feb 14 in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021