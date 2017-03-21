版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC prices offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock

March 21 Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Golub Capital BDC , inc. Prices public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock

* Golub Capital BDC inc - priced an underwritten, public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐