版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says originated $97.1 mln in new middle-market investment commitments in FY 17 Q2

April 10 Golub Capital BDC Inc:

* Originated $97.1 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐