1 天前
BRIEF-Golub Capital says originated $241.9 mln in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended June 30, 2017
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 下午1点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Golub Capital says originated $241.9 mln in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended June 30, 2017

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Golub Capital Bdc Inc

* Golub Capital Bdc Inc says originated $241.9 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended June 30, 2017

* Golub Capital Bdc - about 88 pct of new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 11 pct were senior secured loans and about 1 pct were equity securities

* Golub Capital Bdc Inc says of new middle-market investment commitments, $235.0 million funded at close

* Golub Capital Bdc - total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by about 3.9 pct, or $67.4 million, during three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uxXzsX) Further company coverage:

