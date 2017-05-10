版本:
BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants qtrly loss per share $0.06

May 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* Good Times Restaurants reports Q2 results

* Q2 revenue $18.24 million

* Sees FY revenue about $78 million to $80 million

* Says reiterated following guidance for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly Good Times' same store sales increase 0.5% net of remodel closures

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
