BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants qtrly loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc:
* Good Times Restaurants reports Q2 results
* Q2 revenue $18.24 million
* Sees FY revenue about $78 million to $80 million
* Says reiterated following guidance for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly Good Times' same store sales increase 0.5% net of remodel closures
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit