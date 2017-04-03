版本:
中国
2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants says qtrly Bad Daddy's same store sales increase 3.2%

April 3 Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - qtrly Bad Daddy's same store sales increase 3.2%

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - qtrly Good Times' same store sales increase 0.5% net of remodel closures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
