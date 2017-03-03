版本:
BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change

March 3 Goodfellow Inc :

* Announce change to CFO position March 3rd, 2017

* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
