BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces Haynesville shale well result

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:
* Goodrich Petroleum announces haynesville shale well result, operational update and increased guidance
* Current production for company is approximately 50,000 mcfe per day
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company has increased its q4 of 2017 guidance to an average of 55,000 - 60,000 mcfe per day
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company is expected to spud its next well, franks 25&24 no. 1 (estimated 69% wi, 50% nri) middle of July
* Has leased approximately 600 net acres adjacent to its existing acreage in red river Parish, Louisiana
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company now owns rights to approximately 26,000 net acres in Haynesville
* Company will earn acreage through drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.