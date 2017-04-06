版本:
BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum expects stock to begin trading on NYSE market

April 6 Goodrich Petroleum Corp-

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp says its common stock is expected to begin trading on NYSE market under symbol "gdp" on April 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
