BRIEF-Goodyear and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement

May 15 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Goodyear Tire & Rubber - co and Cleveland Cavaliers announce multiyear sponsorship agreement

* Goodyear Tire & Rubber -Goodyear's Wingfoot logo to appear on Cavaliers player uniforms beginning in 2017-18 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
