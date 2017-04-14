BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes

April 14 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:
* Goodyear will redeem $700 million in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in
principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
* Redemption price will be 103.50 percent of principal
amount of notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest
to May 15, 2017
* To use proceeds from $700 million offering of 4.875%
senior notes due 2027, with current cash and cash equivalents,
to fund redemption
* Transactions will result in annual interest expense
savings of approximately $15 million beginning in 2018
* Continues to expect interest expense to range between $340
million and $365 million for 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: