中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Google has begun reviewing advertising policies - spokesperson

March 23 Google Spokesperson:

* Says we’ve begun "extensive" review of our advertising policies

* Says we're also raising the bar for our ads policies to further "safeguard our advertisers’ brands"

* Says have made a public commitment to put in place changes that give brands more control over where their ads appear Further company coverage:
