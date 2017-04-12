版本:
BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog

* Google says Android Pay joining with several banks around the world, including Bank Of America, Bank Of New Zealand, Discover, mBank and USAA - blog Source text : bit.ly/2o6xXiq Further company coverage:
