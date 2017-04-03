版本:
BRIEF-Google says announcing patent licensing initiative, PAX

April 3 Google:

* Announcing patent licensing initiative, PAX

* Under PAX, members grant each other royalty-free patent licenses covering Android and Google applications on qualified devices Source text: (bit.ly/2nwZt8m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
