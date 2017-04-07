版本:
BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world

* Google - Making the Fact Check label in Google News available everywhere, and expanding it into Search globally in all languages Source text - bit.ly/2oHxqbt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
