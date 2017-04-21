版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Google says Google Play Music to be default music service on Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+

April 21 Google:

* With launch of Galaxy S8,Galaxy S8+,Google Play music will be default music player, music service on new Samsung phones and tablets globally Source text: (bit.ly/2obKGpa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
