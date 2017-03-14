版本:
BRIEF-Google says introducing feature to share money through Gmail app on android

March 14 Google:

* Google says introducing feature to share money through Gmail app on android

* Google says the feature is currently available in the U.S. only on Gmail on the web or android, starting Wednesday - blog Source text: (bit.ly/2n69z4c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
