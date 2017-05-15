BRIEF-Google says introducing new AdSense policy center, technology for ad policy violations- blog

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 15 (Reuters) -
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog
* Google says will be able to stop showing ads on select pages, while leaving ads up on the rest of a site's good content
* Google says will still use site-level actions but only as needed
* Google says when it's necessary, such as in the case of egregious or persistent violations, will still terminate publishers
* Google says announcing new policy center as one-stop shop for everything a publisher needs to know about policy actions that affect their sites, pages
* Google says will be adding policy centers in other publisher platforms in addition to AdSense Source text : bit.ly/2pNggpa Further company coverage:
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: