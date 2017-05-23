BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23

May 23 Google

* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23

* Google says jamboard can be purchased for $4,999, which includes two styluses, an eraser and a wall mount

* Google says jamboard is available to g suite customers in the u.s. To start, and will be available for purchase in the u.k. And canada in summer