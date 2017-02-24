BRIEF-Google says Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to launch RCS messaging powered by Jibe RCS cloud- blog

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to launch RCS messaging powered by Jibe RCS cloud from Google- blog
* Google - working with mobile device manufacturers to make android messages the default messaging app for android devices
* Vodafone group RCS service is supporting android messages and already launched across 10 markets for Vodafone subscribers globally - blog
* Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to will be preloading android messages as the standard native messaging app for their subscribers- blog Source text : bit.ly/2lyISn9 Further company coverage:
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.