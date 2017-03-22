版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Google says soon rolling out location sharing on Google maps worldwide

March 22 Google:

* Google says it is soon rolling out location sharing on google maps worldwide

* "On both Android and iOS, you’ll be able to share your real-time location with anyone" Source text: (bit.ly/2msS0vx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
