BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.84 bln
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.
April 7 GoPro Inc:
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $150 million in aggregate principal amount
* Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies, downgrades 1 bank, 3 policy banks, 1 leasing co, and puts 1 bank and 2 leasing cos on review for downgrade
May 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending shares down almost 6 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.