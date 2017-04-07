版本:
2017年 4月 7日

BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

April 7 GoPro Inc:

* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $150 million in aggregate principal amount

