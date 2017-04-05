BRIEF-GoPro to offer $150 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 GoPro Inc -
* GoPro to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes will mature on April 15, 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of GoPro, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears
* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay aggregate prepayment of prepaid forward
* Expects to enter privately negotiated prepaid forward stock purchase transaction with an affiliate of an initial purchaser in note offering
* As per prepaid forward agreement, GoPro will purchase shares of class a common stock, for settlement on or around April 15, 2022
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.