BRIEF-GoPro to offer $150 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022

April 5 GoPro Inc -

* GoPro to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will mature on April 15, 2022

* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of GoPro, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay aggregate prepayment of prepaid forward

* Expects to enter privately negotiated prepaid forward stock purchase transaction with an affiliate of an initial purchaser in note offering

* As per prepaid forward agreement, GoPro will purchase shares of class a common stock, for settlement on or around April 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
