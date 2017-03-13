BRIEF-Gordmans files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11

March 13 Gordmans Stores Inc

* Gordmans files voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11

* Gordmans Stores Inc - entered into an agreement with Tiger Capital Group Llc and Great American Group Llc for sale in liquidation of inventory

* Gordmans Stores Inc - "until further notice, all Gordmans Stores are operating as usual without interruption"