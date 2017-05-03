版本:
BRIEF-Gorman-Rupp announces Transfer to NYSE

May 3 Gorman-rupp Co:

* Gorman-Rupp Co - announced that it intends to transfer listing of its common stock to new york stock exchange from nyse market

* Gorman-Rupp - co's common stock, which will continue to trade under ticker symbol grc, is expected to commence trading on NYSE effective may 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
