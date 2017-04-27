版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 07:25 BJT

BRIEF-Government of Canada says it "objects" to allegations made by Boeing

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Statement on petition by Boeing aerospace corporation

* Government of Canada says it "objects" to allegations made by Boeing

* Government of Canada says it will "mount a vigorous defence" against allegations made by Boeing Source text for Eikon:
