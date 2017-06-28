版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global

June 28 Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Government Properties Income Trust - Citigroup and other banks committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan facility in of up to $750.0 million

* Government Properties Income Trust - co required to pay interest at rate of LIBOR plus premium of 1.40% per annum on borrowings under bridge loan facility

* Government Properties Income Trust - co may use borrowings under loan facility to finance deal with First Potomac Realty Trust

* Government Properties Income Trust - if FPO terminates deal with co, FPO will be required to pay co a termination fee of $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2s17u8H) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐