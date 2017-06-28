BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for $1.4 bln

June 28 Government Properties Income Trust
* Government properties income trust to acquire First
Potomac Realty Trust for approximately $1.4 billion
* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be
$11.15 per FPO common share, or about $683 million
* FPO has agreed that it will not pay any distributions to
its shareholders before closing of transaction
* Deal includes expected repayment of about $418 million of
FPO debt,assumption of about $232 million of FPO mortgage debt
* Transaction will be accretive to co's normalized funds
from operations per share after 2018
* Deal will be about leverage neutral on debt to gross
assets basis after completion of co's long term financing plan
