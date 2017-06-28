版本:
BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25 mln common shares

June 29 Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares

* Government Properties Income Trust says priced a public offering of 25,000,000 common shares at a price to public of $18.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
