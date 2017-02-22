版本:
2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.58

Feb 22 Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.58

* Government Properties Income Trust- Q4 normalized FFO of $0.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
