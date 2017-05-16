BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement

BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 GP Investments Acquisition Corp
* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement
* GP Investments Acquisition Corp - merger agreement, which will result in the merger of Rimini Street with and into GPIAC
* GP Investments Acquisition Corp - at closing of transaction, GPIAC is expected to be renamed Rimini Street Inc - SEC filing
* GP Investments Acquisition-upon transaction closing, Seth A. Ravin will be appointed CEO and chairman of the board of directors of combined entity Source: (bit.ly/2pQhdxA) Further company coverage:
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.