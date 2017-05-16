BRIEF-GP Investments Acquisition, Rimini Street enter into merger agreement

May 16 GP Investments Acquisition Corp

* GP investments Acquisition Corp - Rimini Street, Inc. and co have entered into a definitive merger agreement

* GP Investments Acquisition-upon transaction closing, Seth A. Ravin will be appointed CEO and chairman of the board of directors of combined entity