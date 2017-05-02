版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-GP Strategies Q1 earnings per share $0.24

May 2 Gp Strategies Corp

* Gp strategies reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $122.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $121.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐