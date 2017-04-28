BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 GPM Petroleum Lp
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* GPM Petroleum LP says intends to apply to list its common units on the New York stock exchange under the symbol “gpmp”
* GPM Petroleum - Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO Source: (bit.ly/2qghpXK) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock