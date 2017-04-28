版本:
BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln

April 28 GPM Petroleum Lp

* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* GPM Petroleum LP says intends to apply to list its common units on the New York stock exchange under the symbol “gpmp”

* GPM Petroleum - Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities, RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to the IPO Source: (bit.ly/2qghpXK) Further company coverage:
