版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Graco qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $1.05

April 26 Graco Inc:

* Graco reports record first quarter sales and operating earnings

* Graco Inc qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.05

* Graco - raising full-year 2017 outlook to mid single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide

* Graco qtrly net sales $340.6 million versus $304.9 million

* Graco - expect to achieve mid single-digit growth in each geographic region in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐