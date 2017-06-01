BRIEF-Graham Corporation's Q4 earnings per share $0.18

June 1 Graham Corp

* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 sales $25.6 million versus $22.3 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million

* Company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 to be between $2.5 million and $3.0 million

* Weak order levels and low backlog point to a challenging fiscal 2018

* Graham Corp says "expecting that investment in our energy markets will remain weak in fiscal 2018"

* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 was $82.6 million, down $16.5 million sequentially from end of fiscal 2017 Q3

* Cash, cash equivalents and investments at March 31, 2017 were $73.5 million, up $8.4 million from end of fiscal 2016

* Graham Corp sees fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be between 22% and 24%

* "‍Expect $9 million to $12 million of naval backlog will convert in fiscal 2018"​

* Expects that balance between domestic and international orders will continue to be variable between quarters

* FY revenue is anticipated to be between $80 and $90 million

* Again expect that diversification strategies into nuclear power and naval markets will represent nominally 30% of sales in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: