BRIEF-Graham Corporation's Q4 earnings per share $0.18

June 1 Graham Corp
* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and
full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 sales $25.6 million versus $22.3 million
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $80 million to $90 million
* Company expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 to be
between $2.5 million and $3.0 million
* Weak order levels and low backlog point to a challenging
fiscal 2018
* Graham Corp says "expecting that investment in our energy
markets will remain weak in fiscal 2018"
* Backlog at end of fiscal 2017 was $82.6 million, down
$16.5 million sequentially from end of fiscal 2017 Q3
* Cash, cash equivalents and investments at March 31, 2017
were $73.5 million, up $8.4 million from end of fiscal 2016
* Graham Corp sees fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to
be between 22% and 24%
* "Expect $9 million to $12 million of naval backlog will
convert in fiscal 2018"
* Expects that balance between domestic and international
orders will continue to be variable between quarters
* FY revenue is anticipated to be between $80 and $90
million
* Again expect that diversification strategies into nuclear
power and naval markets will represent nominally 30% of sales in
fiscal 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: