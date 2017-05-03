版本:
BRIEF-Graham Holdings Company Q1 adj. earnings per share $2.50

May 3 Graham Holdings Co

* Graham Holdings Company reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $3.75

* Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $582.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $2.50 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
