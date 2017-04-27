版本:
BRIEF-Graham Holdings says its units entered into contribution and transfer agreement - SEC Filing

April 27 Graham Holdings Co:

* Co's units entered into contribution and transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets, operations of Kaplan University - SEC Filing

* Transfer agreement to contribute institutional assets,operations of KU to new, nonprofit, public-benefit corp affiliated with Purdue University

* Transfer agreement in exchange for transition and operations support agreement

* Pursuant to TOSA, units to provide non-academic operations support to new university for initial 30 year term, buy-out option after 6 years

* In consideration of transfer of institutional assets, at closing, new , nonprofit, public benefit corp shall pay ICA $1.00 in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2ppSjHJ) Further company coverage:
