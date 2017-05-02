版本:
BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust Q1 core FFO per share $0.51

May 2 Gramercy Property Trust:

* Gramercy Property Trust reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $130 million

* Qtrly AFFO per common share $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
