版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports closing of public offering

April 26 Gramercy Property Trust:

* Gramercy Property Trust announces closing of public offering of 10,350,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐