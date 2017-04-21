版本:
BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares

April 20 Gramercy Property Trust:

* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares

* Pricing of public offering of 9 million common shares at a public offering price of $27.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
