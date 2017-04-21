BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 20 Gramercy Property Trust:
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Pricing of public offering of 9 million common shares at a public offering price of $27.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric